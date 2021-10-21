$1.82 EPS Expected for DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) will report $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.55 and the highest is $2.42. DICK’S Sporting Goods posted earnings of $2.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods will report full year earnings of $12.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.55 to $13.36. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $9.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.12 to $11.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for DICK’S Sporting Goods.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The sporting goods retailer reported $5.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $2.28. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 50.69% and a net margin of 10.69%. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DKS shares. Stephens upped their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $95.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $98.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.35.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, CFO Lee J. Belitsky sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.86, for a total transaction of $4,720,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 2,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total value of $311,649.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 68,123 shares of company stock valued at $9,468,718. 30.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2.0% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,678 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 3.1% during the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 3,300 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2.3% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,722 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,260 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 6.1% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,372 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 79.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DKS traded up $4.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $123.22. 29,605 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,932,716. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a fifty-two week low of $50.88 and a fifty-two week high of $147.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $125.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.62.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. This is a boost from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is presently 28.59%.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

