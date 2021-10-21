$1.92 Billion in Sales Expected for Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) to report sales of $1.92 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Dover’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.97 billion and the lowest is $1.89 billion. Dover posted sales of $1.78 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dover will report full-year sales of $7.81 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.76 billion to $7.86 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $8.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.14 billion to $8.48 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Dover.

Get Dover alerts:

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.13. Dover had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 11.84%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have issued reports on DOV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Dover from $173.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price target on Dover from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Dover from $173.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on Dover from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Dover from $176.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dover has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.83.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Dover by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,109,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,426,121,000 after acquiring an additional 135,727 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Dover by 0.7% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,522,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $681,127,000 after acquiring an additional 30,047 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dover by 2.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,479,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $372,387,000 after acquiring an additional 58,793 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dover by 2.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,931,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $290,886,000 after acquiring an additional 45,978 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Dover by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,512,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $207,389,000 after acquiring an additional 21,810 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

DOV traded down $0.37 on Monday, hitting $168.48. The company had a trading volume of 8,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 749,967. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $167.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.94. Dover has a 12-month low of $108.00 and a 12-month high of $176.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.39.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. This is a positive change from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.27%.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

Read More: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dover (DOV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.