11,400 Shares in Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) Bought by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 11,400 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Globeflex Capital L P grew its holdings in Waterstone Financial by 4.5% during the second quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 131,876 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,593,000 after acquiring an additional 5,649 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Waterstone Financial by 34.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,017 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 4,359 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Waterstone Financial by 11.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 92,667 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 9,716 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its holdings in Waterstone Financial by 9.8% during the second quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 33,572 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Waterstone Financial by 3.9% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,468 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. 56.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Waterstone Financial alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Waterstone Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th.

Waterstone Financial stock opened at $20.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $505.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.32. Waterstone Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.02 and a fifty-two week high of $21.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.03.

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The savings and loans company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.18. Waterstone Financial had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 28.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Waterstone Financial, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Waterstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

Waterstone Financial Profile

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a loan holding company, which provides principal lending activities. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment provides consumer and business banking products and services to customers primarily within Southeastern Wisconsin.

Recommended Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF).

Receive News & Ratings for Waterstone Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waterstone Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.