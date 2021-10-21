14,130 Shares in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Purchased by Aureus Asset Management LLC

Aureus Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 14,130 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,115,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,666 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 3,619 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,637 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in The Travelers Companies by 1.2% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 5,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional grew its stake in The Travelers Companies by 19.8% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

In other The Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.22, for a total transaction of $1,790,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,428,555.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TRV. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Travelers Companies from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered shares of The Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $171.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of The Travelers Companies in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of The Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.00.

Shares of NYSE:TRV traded up $1.58 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $160.27. 12,148 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,241,332. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $156.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.02. The company has a market cap of $39.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.76. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.71 and a 12 month high of $163.29.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.60. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 11.30%. The business had revenue of $8.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. The Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 33.59%.

The Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

