$144.70 Million in Sales Expected for Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) will post $144.70 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Five9’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $135.73 million and the highest is $153.90 million. Five9 reported sales of $112.14 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 29%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Five9 will report full year sales of $578.62 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $550.54 million to $606.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $696.04 million, with estimates ranging from $641.03 million to $787.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Five9.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. Five9 had a negative net margin of 9.11% and a negative return on equity of 2.67%. The firm had revenue of $143.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis.

FIVN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist reduced their target price on shares of Five9 from $212.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.77.

NASDAQ FIVN opened at $158.83 on Thursday. Five9 has a 1 year low of $130.32 and a 1 year high of $211.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 4.80 and a quick ratio of 4.80. The firm has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -223.70 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $169.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $175.39.

In related news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.79, for a total value of $1,252,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.52, for a total transaction of $2,281,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,455 shares in the company, valued at $17,239,926.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 54,582 shares of company stock worth $9,478,663. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Five9 by 36.0% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Five9 by 176.3% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 221 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Five9 by 454.2% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in Five9 during the first quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC lifted its position in Five9 by 249.4% during the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 580 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

