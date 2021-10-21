14,907 Shares in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Purchased by Carlson Capital L P

Carlson Capital L P acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,945,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter worth about $228,000. Quilter Plc bought a new position in Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter worth about $217,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 88.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 3,014 shares during the last quarter. 86.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SPG shares. TheStreet upgraded Simon Property Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $117.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.83.

SPG opened at $144.96 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.35 and a 1 year high of $145.01. The firm has a market cap of $47.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.65, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.54.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.81). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 43.97% and a net margin of 31.67%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Simon Property Group’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 10.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.86%.

In other Simon Property Group news, major shareholder Simon Property Group Inc /De/ acquired 512,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,230,760.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 512,991 shares of company stock valued at $9,252,697. Company insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

