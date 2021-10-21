1607 Capital Partners LLC Buys 5,812 Shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM)

1607 Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 542,284 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,812 shares during the quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust were worth $6,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KSM. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,391 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the period. Integrated Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,774 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,269 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 144.1% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,932 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 20,032 shares during the period. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP grew its position in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 48,005 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 3,660 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KSM traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,703. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.56 and a 200-day moving average of $12.38. DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $10.45 and a 12-month high of $12.99.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 18th will be given a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 15th.

About DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust

Deutsche Strategic Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests investment grade or unrated municipal securities of comparable quality, as well as in high-yield municipal securities that are below investment grade.

