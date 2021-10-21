1607 Capital Partners LLC Has $14.17 Million Stake in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI)

1607 Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,450,563 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares during the quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund were worth $14,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Integrated Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management boosted its stake in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 27,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 96.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 153,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 3,326 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 3,805.0% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 3,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,805 shares during the period.

Shares of SBI stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.70. The stock had a trading volume of 63,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,081. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.68. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. has a one year low of $8.61 and a one year high of $9.99.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a $0.0235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment company, which engages in the investment that provides common shareholders a level of current income exempt from regular federal income taxes consistent with prudent investing. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

