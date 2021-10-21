1607 Capital Partners LLC Has $30 Million Stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA)

1607 Capital Partners LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA) by 89.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,154,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 545,622 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Australia ETF makes up 1.4% of 1607 Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. 1607 Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF were worth $29,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Independent Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the first quarter valued at about $244,000. 53.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWA traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $26.45. The company had a trading volume of 28,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,819,466. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.04. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a 1-year low of $19.57 and a 1-year high of $27.43.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

