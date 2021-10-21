1607 Capital Partners LLC Lowers Position in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF)

1607 Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,574 shares during the quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC owned about 1.23% of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund worth $3,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IIF. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 201,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,691,000 after acquiring an additional 2,944 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $305,000. Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 1.8% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 30,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $259,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $350,000. Institutional investors own 53.38% of the company’s stock.

IIF traded down $0.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $27.75. 500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,989. Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.01 and a 1-year high of $28.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.32.

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity markets of India. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

