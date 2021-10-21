19,029 Shares in Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) Purchased by Capula Management Ltd

Capula Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 19,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,407,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,957,000 after acquiring an additional 186,931 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Cadence Bancorporation in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,788,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 110.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,757,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444,417 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,703,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,158,000 after purchasing an additional 131,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,102,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,592,000 after purchasing an additional 159,446 shares during the last quarter. 92.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CADE opened at $23.03 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.30. Cadence Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $10.79 and a twelve month high of $23.88.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.35. Cadence Bancorporation had a net margin of 46.87% and a return on equity of 15.67%. The company had revenue of $185.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.68 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.45) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cadence Bancorporation will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 22nd. Cadence Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.14%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CADE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Raymond James raised shares of Cadence Bancorporation from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cadence Bancorporation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.60.

Cadence Bancorp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of corporations, middle-market companies, small businesses, and consumers with banking and financial solutions through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank NA. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Financial Services, and Corporate.

