$2.12 EPS Expected for Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) will announce $2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Encore Capital Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.84 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.49. Encore Capital Group reported earnings of $2.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Encore Capital Group will report full-year earnings of $10.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.23 to $11.32. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $8.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.63 to $9.94. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Encore Capital Group.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The asset manager reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.98. Encore Capital Group had a return on equity of 25.16% and a net margin of 17.36%. The business had revenue of $427.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ECPG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Encore Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Encore Capital Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:ECPG traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $51.76. The company had a trading volume of 7,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,003. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.97. Encore Capital Group has a one year low of $29.21 and a one year high of $52.43.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Encore Capital Group by 19.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,418 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Encore Capital Group in the first quarter worth $146,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Encore Capital Group by 32.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,094 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Encore Capital Group during the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Encore Capital Group by 6.7% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,187 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period.

Encore Capital Group, Inc engages in the provision of debt management and recovery solutions for consumers and property owners across a broad range of financial assets. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, International, Europe, and Other. The company was founded in April 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

