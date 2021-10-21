$2.36 Million in Sales Expected for Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) will announce $2.36 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Arbutus Biopharma’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.42 million and the lowest is $2.30 million. Arbutus Biopharma posted sales of $1.52 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Arbutus Biopharma will report full year sales of $9.09 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.80 million to $9.38 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $11.31 million, with estimates ranging from $9.30 million to $13.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Arbutus Biopharma.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 million.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ABUS shares. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a report on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arbutus Biopharma currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.05.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Arbutus Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Arbutus Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arbutus Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Arbutus Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Arbutus Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.77% of the company’s stock.

ABUS stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.11. 1,571,908 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,172,044. Arbutus Biopharma has a 12-month low of $2.43 and a 12-month high of $5.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $407.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 2.90.

About Arbutus Biopharma

Arbutus Biopharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovering, developing and commercializing a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus infection. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Warminster, PA.

