$2.42 Billion in Sales Expected for DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) to announce sales of $2.42 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.53 billion and the lowest is $2.36 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods reported sales of $2.41 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods will report full year sales of $11.69 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.59 billion to $11.81 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $10.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.49 billion to $12.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow DICK’S Sporting Goods.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The sporting goods retailer reported $5.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $2.28. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 50.69%. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James raised DICK’S Sporting Goods from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $95.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.35.

In related news, CFO Lee J. Belitsky sold 35,000 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.86, for a total transaction of $4,720,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.39, for a total transaction of $102,172.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,123 shares of company stock worth $9,468,718. Corporate insiders own 30.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atreides Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 2,502,482 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $190,564,000 after acquiring an additional 850,682 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 105.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 951,400 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $72,449,000 after purchasing an additional 488,000 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP increased its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 320.1% during the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 494,726 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $37,673,000 after buying an additional 376,974 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 21.8% in the first quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,974,893 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $150,388,000 after purchasing an additional 352,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 32.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,090 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $52,679,000 after acquiring an additional 350,515 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

DKS traded up $4.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $123.22. 29,605 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,932,716. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $125.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.62. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a twelve month low of $50.88 and a twelve month high of $147.39. The stock has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This is a positive change from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is 28.59%.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

