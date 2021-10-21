$2.57 Billion in Sales Expected for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) to post sales of $2.57 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Eversource Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.43 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.69 billion. Eversource Energy reported sales of $2.34 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Eversource Energy will report full-year sales of $9.95 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.60 billion to $10.27 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $10.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.87 billion to $11.20 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Eversource Energy.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.01). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 13.11%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ES. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Eversource Energy from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Eversource Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Eversource Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.71.

In other news, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.79, for a total value of $54,868.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Eversource Energy during the first quarter valued at $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ES traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $86.05. The company had a trading volume of 23,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,528,566. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $87.43 and a 200 day moving average of $85.50. Eversource Energy has a 1-year low of $76.64 and a 1-year high of $96.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.21%.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

Recommended Story: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eversource Energy (ES)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.