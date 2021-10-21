$2.94 Billion in Sales Expected for DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) to announce $2.94 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for DaVita’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.90 billion to $2.99 billion. DaVita posted sales of $2.92 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that DaVita will report full-year sales of $11.64 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.56 billion to $11.73 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $12.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.89 billion to $12.60 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow DaVita.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 61.00%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of DaVita from $150.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $146.00 price objective (up previously from $135.00) on shares of DaVita in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of DaVita in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of DaVita from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of DaVita in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DaVita currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.43.

In other news, CFO Joel Ackerman sold 37,760 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.36, for a total transaction of $4,960,153.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,663,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 790 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.66, for a total transaction of $104,801.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 380 shares in the company, valued at $50,410.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,915 shares of company stock valued at $5,113,533 in the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in DaVita during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in DaVita by 72.5% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in DaVita by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in DaVita during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in DaVita during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DVA traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $115.18. 5,683 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 682,409. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.67. DaVita has a twelve month low of $84.14 and a twelve month high of $136.48.

About DaVita

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

