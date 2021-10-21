$229.33 Million in Sales Expected for Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) to post $229.33 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Federal Realty Investment Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $235.60 million and the lowest is $224.40 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust posted sales of $208.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will report full year sales of $913.03 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $904.98 million to $927.54 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $978.04 million, with estimates ranging from $941.83 million to $1.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Federal Realty Investment Trust.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $230.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.64 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 18.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS.

FRT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Scotiabank raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $131.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.23.

Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock traded down $1.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $120.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 404,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,641. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.08, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $67.01 and a 1-year high of $125.09.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This is a positive change from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 21st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.69%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loudon Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.7% in the second quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 13,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.4% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.8% in the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.8% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 11,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 6.3% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management and redevelopment of high quality retail focus properties. The company was founded by Samuel J. Gorlitz in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

