2,349 Shares in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Purchased by Mirabella Financial Services LLP

Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its position in Eastman Chemical by 163.0% during the first quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2,016.7% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 138.9% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. 83.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

In other Eastman Chemical news, EVP Brad A. Lich sold 26,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.19, for a total transaction of $2,999,082.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total value of $5,188,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,598,429.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on EMN shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $109.44 target price (down from $119.00) on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $137.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.74.

EMN opened at $108.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.06. Eastman Chemical has a 52-week low of $78.88 and a 52-week high of $130.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a PE ratio of 46.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $108.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.35.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 3.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.88%.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

Featured Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.