26,000 Shares in Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) Purchased by Oasis Management Co Ltd.

Oasis Management Co Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 26,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COWN. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cowen in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cowen by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cowen in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cowen in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Cowen in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ COWN traded up $0.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $37.16. 203 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 580,044. Cowen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.29 and a fifty-two week high of $44.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.15.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.23. Cowen had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 16.21%. The firm had revenue of $390.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.76 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cowen Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Cowen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.52%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on COWN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Cowen in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey M. Solomon sold 2,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $114,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen Lasota sold 1,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $57,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 237,163 shares in the company, valued at $9,486,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,882 shares of company stock valued at $275,280 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

About Cowen

Cowen, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through following the segments: Operating Company and Asset Company. The Operating Company segment consists of the Cowen Investment Management, the Investment Banking, the Markets, and the Research divisions. The Asset Company segment comprises of the firm’s private investments, private real estate investments, and other legacy investment strategies.

