$29.44 Million in Sales Expected for Couchbase Inc (NASDAQ:BASE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Couchbase Inc (NASDAQ:BASE) will report $29.44 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Couchbase’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $29.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $29.40 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Couchbase will report full-year sales of $121.03 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $120.98 million to $121.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $150.19 million, with estimates ranging from $148.42 million to $151.12 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Couchbase.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($1.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $29.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.23 million.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Couchbase from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Couchbase in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Couchbase from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Couchbase from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Couchbase in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Couchbase has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:BASE traded up $0.37 during trading on Monday, reaching $38.17. The company had a trading volume of 4,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,308. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.40. Couchbase has a twelve month low of $27.23 and a twelve month high of $52.26. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Couchbase stock. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Couchbase Inc (NASDAQ:BASE) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 349,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,863,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.81% of Couchbase as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Couchbase Inc provides software solutions. The Company offers cloud database for business applications on platform which delivers unmatched versatility, performance, scalability and financial value across cloud, on-premises, hybrid, distributed cloud and edge computing deployments. Couchbase Inc is based in Santa Clara, United States.

