$3.40 Million in Sales Expected for DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) to post sales of $3.40 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for DermTech’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.60 million and the lowest is $3.20 million. DermTech posted sales of $1.36 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 150%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that DermTech will report full-year sales of $13.17 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.60 million to $13.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $26.40 million, with estimates ranging from $23.60 million to $30.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover DermTech.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.06. DermTech had a negative return on equity of 28.74% and a negative net margin of 558.38%. The company had revenue of $3.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut DermTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.80.

Shares of DermTech stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.22. 326,514 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,006,652. DermTech has a 1-year low of $11.25 and a 1-year high of $84.49. The company has a market cap of $894.81 million, a P/E ratio of -14.25 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.57.

In related news, insider Todd Michael Wood sold 1,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total transaction of $40,749.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Dobak sold 1,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total value of $68,724.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 453,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,417,412.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,004 shares of company stock worth $470,580 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of DermTech by 5.5% in the second quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of DermTech by 1.1% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 44,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DermTech in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of DermTech in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of DermTech by 36.9% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DermTech, Inc is a genomics company in dermatology, which engages in the development and sale of products for the diagnosis and treatment of skin diseases. It markets and develops products that facilitate the early detection of skin cancers, assesses inflammatory diseases, and customizes drug treatments.

