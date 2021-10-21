$30.21 Million in Sales Expected for Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) will post sales of $30.21 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Tellurian’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $12.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $49.50 million. Tellurian reported sales of $14.27 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 111.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Tellurian will report full year sales of $87.37 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $25.44 million to $145.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $505.36 million, with estimates ranging from $22.31 million to $2.03 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Tellurian.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $25.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.69 million. Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 63.23% and a negative net margin of 173.31%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tellurian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Tellurian from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. B. Riley started coverage on Tellurian in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Tellurian from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.83.

TELL traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.54. The stock had a trading volume of 10,277,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,879,018. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.62 and a beta of 2.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.27 and a 200 day moving average of $3.29. Tellurian has a 1 year low of $0.80 and a 1 year high of $5.76.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TELL. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Tellurian during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Tellurian by 55.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,363 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,815 shares during the last quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Tellurian in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Platform Technology Partners purchased a new position in Tellurian in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Tellurian in the second quarter worth about $50,000. 29.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tellurian Company Profile

Tellurian, Inc engages in producing natural gas and investing in natural gas projects. It develops a portfolio of natural gas production, LNG marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana. The company was founded by Charif Souki and Martin Houston in 1957 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

