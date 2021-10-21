$31.50 Million in Sales Expected for BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) to report $31.50 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for BTRS’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $31.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $31.69 million. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that BTRS will report full year sales of $128.74 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $128.00 million to $129.32 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $149.93 million, with estimates ranging from $147.70 million to $153.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow BTRS.

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $31.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.47 million.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of BTRS in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BTRS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of BTRS from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of BTRS from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.38.

In other BTRS news, CFO Mark L. Shifke bought 28,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.13 per share, for a total transaction of $288,046.55. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 190,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,932,895.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Flint A. Lane bought 74,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.14 per share, for a total transaction of $756,200.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 150,949 shares of company stock worth $1,550,472.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BTRS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of BTRS by 102.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,032,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,516,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543,408 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of BTRS by 569.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of BTRS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,372,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BTRS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,099,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of BTRS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $332,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BTRS opened at $9.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -14.43 and a beta of 0.31. BTRS has a 1-year low of $9.30 and a 1-year high of $19.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.75.

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

