3,320 Shares in AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH) Purchased by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in AppHarvest by 84.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in AppHarvest by 23.9% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 7,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in AppHarvest during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in AppHarvest by 534.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in AppHarvest during the first quarter worth about $38,000. 50.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APPH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AppHarvest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Cowen lowered their target price on AppHarvest from $32.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on AppHarvest in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

In other news, President David J. Lee bought 14,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.14 per share, with a total value of $99,960.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,562,040 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,152,965.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Ciara Burnham bought 14,150 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.06 per share, with a total value of $99,899.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,899.

AppHarvest stock opened at $5.41 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.20 and a 200-day moving average of $12.33. AppHarvest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.31 and a 1 year high of $42.90. The company has a quick ratio of 12.50, a current ratio of 12.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $3.14 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AppHarvest, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

AppHarvest, Inc, a development stage company, builds and operates high-tech greenhouses to grow fruits and vegetables in the United States. Its products include tomatoes and leafy greens. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

