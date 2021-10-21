$347.12 Million in Sales Expected for Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) will report sales of $347.12 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Chart Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $340.20 million and the highest is $350.00 million. Chart Industries posted sales of $273.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Chart Industries will report full year sales of $1.39 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.41 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Chart Industries.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $322.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.01 million. Chart Industries had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share.

GTLS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Chart Industries in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $226.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Chart Industries in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America cut Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $207.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. COKER & PALMER reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chart Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.67.

Chart Industries stock traded down $11.42 on Friday, reaching $170.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,570. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $187.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.23. The company has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.30. Chart Industries has a twelve month low of $80.00 and a twelve month high of $206.29.

In other Chart Industries news, CTO Douglas A. Jr. Ducote sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.50, for a total value of $430,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GTLS. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Chart Industries by 100.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Chart Industries during the first quarter valued at about $57,000.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

