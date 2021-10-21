38,193 Shares in FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) Bought by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 38,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of FinVolution Group during the first quarter worth $71,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in FinVolution Group during the first quarter valued at $127,000. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. bought a new position in FinVolution Group during the second quarter valued at $154,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in FinVolution Group during the first quarter valued at $176,000. Finally, abrdn plc bought a new position in FinVolution Group during the second quarter valued at $177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.65% of the company’s stock.

FINV stock opened at $6.22 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.02. FinVolution Group has a 12 month low of $1.90 and a 12 month high of $10.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.92 and its 200 day moving average is $6.98.

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $369.25 million for the quarter. FinVolution Group had a net margin of 28.36% and a return on equity of 26.91%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Rowe started coverage on shares of FinVolution Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.20 price objective for the company. China Renaissance Securities started coverage on shares of FinVolution Group in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.20 target price for the company. Citigroup lowered shares of FinVolution Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.07 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of FinVolution Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.87.

About FinVolution Group

FinVolution Group is an online consumer finance platform in China connecting underserved individual borrowers with financial institutions. The firm has developed technologies and accumulates in-depth experience in the core areas of credit risk assessment, fraud detection, big data and artificial intelligence.

