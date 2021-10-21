$388.32 Million in Sales Expected for Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) will announce $388.32 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Outfront Media’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $383.60 million to $393.67 million. Outfront Media reported sales of $282.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Outfront Media will report full year sales of $1.43 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.46 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $1.70 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Outfront Media.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.15). Outfront Media had a negative net margin of 6.39% and a negative return on equity of 8.11%.

Shares of Outfront Media stock opened at $26.27 on Thursday. Outfront Media has a 52-week low of $12.88 and a 52-week high of $26.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.99 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Outfront Media’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.70%.

In other news, EVP Richard H. Sauer sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $200,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter Mathes sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.61, for a total transaction of $123,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,307 shares in the company, valued at $942,735.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,000 shares of company stock worth $1,326,730 over the last 90 days. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ValueAct Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Outfront Media during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,437,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Outfront Media in the second quarter worth $46,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Outfront Media by 63.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Outfront Media by 37.0% in the second quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 162,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,893,000 after acquiring an additional 43,795 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Outfront Media in the first quarter worth $21,243,000. 98.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OUTFRONT Media, Inc engages in the provision of leasing services of advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways and roadways; and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

