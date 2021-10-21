$40.29 Million in Sales Expected for Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) will post $40.29 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Brigham Minerals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $41.10 million and the lowest is $39.00 million. Brigham Minerals reported sales of $23.08 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 74.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Brigham Minerals will report full-year sales of $155.28 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $152.31 million to $158.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $175.58 million, with estimates ranging from $167.13 million to $192.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Brigham Minerals.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. Brigham Minerals had a positive return on equity of 4.17% and a negative net margin of 19.66%. The company had revenue of $37.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.85 million.

MNRL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.31 target price (down previously from $23.00) on shares of Brigham Minerals in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Brigham Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brigham Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Brigham Minerals from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Brigham Minerals from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.29.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,907,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,770,000 after purchasing an additional 612,887 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,308,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,141,000 after purchasing an additional 35,458 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,944,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,397,000 after acquiring an additional 145,695 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,883,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 680,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,480,000 after acquiring an additional 49,734 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MNRL opened at $22.51 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.85. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Brigham Minerals has a 52 week low of $8.26 and a 52 week high of $22.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.20 and a beta of 2.26.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This is a boost from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.22%. Brigham Minerals’s payout ratio is 736.84%.

About Brigham Minerals

Brigham Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition and managing a a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests. Its portfolio include basins in the United States, which comprises Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP and STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the DJ Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

