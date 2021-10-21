$482.40 Million in Sales Expected for People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) This Quarter

Analysts expect People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) to post $482.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for People’s United Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $485.30 million and the lowest is $479.50 million. People’s United Financial posted sales of $492.50 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that People’s United Financial will report full-year sales of $1.93 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.92 billion to $1.95 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.92 billion to $2.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover People’s United Financial.

Several brokerages recently commented on PBCT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of People’s United Financial from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of People’s United Financial from $17.15 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, People’s United Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.57.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 10,976.9% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. increased its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 267.4% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,627 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in People’s United Financial by 103.7% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,577 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in People’s United Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors own 70.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PBCT traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.70. The stock had a trading volume of 5,318,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,324,879. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.22. People’s United Financial has a 12-month low of $10.38 and a 12-month high of $19.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.69 and its 200-day moving average is $17.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.1825 per share. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.48%.

People’s United Financial Company Profile

People’s United Financial, Inc is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the commercial banking, retail and business banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Retail Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, and the equipment financing operations.

