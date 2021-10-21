500,000 Shares in Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CPARU) Bought by Radcliffe Capital Management L.P.

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CPARU) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,050,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Catalyst Partners Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Catalyst Partners Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $101,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Catalyst Partners Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $1,506,000. Scholtz & Company LLC acquired a new stake in Catalyst Partners Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Catalyst Partners Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $2,008,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPARU opened at $9.88 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.89. Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.78 and a fifty-two week high of $10.30.

Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

