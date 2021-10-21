500,000 Shares in Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. (NASDAQ:KIII) Bought by Radcliffe Capital Management L.P.

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. (NASDAQ:KIII) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,835,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.06% of Kismet Acquisition Three at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KIII. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Kismet Acquisition Three during the second quarter worth $963,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Kismet Acquisition Three during the second quarter worth $2,408,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in Kismet Acquisition Three during the second quarter worth $967,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Kismet Acquisition Three during the second quarter worth $4,835,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Kismet Acquisition Three during the second quarter worth $5,986,000.

Kismet Acquisition Three stock opened at $9.71 on Thursday. Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. has a one year low of $9.61 and a one year high of $9.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.68.

Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Newark, Delaware.

