$53.88 Million in Sales Expected for Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) will report $53.88 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Eventbrite’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $39.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $64.70 million. Eventbrite reported sales of $21.87 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 146.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eventbrite will report full year sales of $192.01 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $169.50 million to $216.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $294.90 million, with estimates ranging from $279.60 million to $314.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Eventbrite.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $46.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.94 million. Eventbrite had a negative net margin of 119.11% and a negative return on equity of 38.62%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eventbrite from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Shares of EB traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $20.65. 315,536 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,231,267. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.24 and a beta of 2.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. Eventbrite has a 12 month low of $9.03 and a 12 month high of $26.51.

In related news, CTO Vivek Sagi sold 5,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.49, for a total transaction of $94,157.90. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 5,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,157.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 14.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Eventbrite in the second quarter worth about $110,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 12.5% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 35.2% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 9,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. MIK Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Eventbrite in the first quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eventbrite in the first quarter worth about $215,000. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eventbrite, Inc provides event management services encompassing online ticketing, event hosting, organization, promotion, and advertising. It offers virtual events, online webinars, online classes, virtual runs, online zumba classes, and online yoga. The company was founded by Alan Michael Braverman, Renaud Visage, Kevin E.

