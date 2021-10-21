$60.95 Million in Sales Expected for Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) to post $60.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Health Catalyst’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $62.24 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $60.20 million. Health Catalyst posted sales of $47.19 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Health Catalyst will report full year sales of $238.90 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $237.09 million to $240.92 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $290.91 million, with estimates ranging from $286.31 million to $296.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Health Catalyst.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.02. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 24.68% and a negative net margin of 62.31%. The firm had revenue of $59.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.68 million.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HCAT. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Health Catalyst from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Health Catalyst from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Health Catalyst in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. BTIG Research began coverage on Health Catalyst in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Health Catalyst from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.37.

Shares of HCAT traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $51.60. 4,941 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 442,651. Health Catalyst has a 1 year low of $31.65 and a 1 year high of $59.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.09 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.42.

In other news, COO Paul Horstmeier sold 10,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.80, for a total transaction of $599,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 123,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,912,448.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 3,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.27, for a total value of $172,524.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 149,816 shares of company stock worth $8,087,416. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Health Catalyst by 94.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Health Catalyst in the third quarter worth about $60,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Health Catalyst in the first quarter worth about $62,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in Health Catalyst in the first quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Health Catalyst in the second quarter worth about $110,000.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

