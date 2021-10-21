600,000 Shares in Twelve Seas Investment Company II (NASDAQ:TWLV) Acquired by Radcliffe Capital Management L.P.

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Twelve Seas Investment Company II (NASDAQ:TWLV) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,790,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. owned 1.35% of Twelve Seas Investment Company II at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TWLV. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II in the second quarter worth $97,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Twelve Seas Investment Company II in the second quarter worth about $238,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Twelve Seas Investment Company II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $303,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Twelve Seas Investment Company II during the 2nd quarter valued at about $386,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II during the 2nd quarter worth about $390,000. 39.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Twelve Seas Investment Company II alerts:

TWLV opened at $9.71 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.68. Twelve Seas Investment Company II has a 1-year low of $9.61 and a 1-year high of $9.99.

Twelve Seas Investment Company II intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

Read More: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twelve Seas Investment Company II (NASDAQ:TWLV).

Receive News & Ratings for Twelve Seas Investment Company II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twelve Seas Investment Company II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.