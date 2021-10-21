689 Shares in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Acquired by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 689 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AXON. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Axon Enterprise in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in Axon Enterprise in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Tobam bought a new position in Axon Enterprise in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. 75.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Axon Enterprise stock opened at $179.05 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -165.79 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $179.20 and its 200 day moving average is $165.28. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.66 and a twelve month high of $212.37.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $218.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.07 million. Axon Enterprise had a negative return on equity of 7.35% and a negative net margin of 8.69%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 31,289 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total value of $6,195,222.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 3,169 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total value of $556,508.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,677 shares of company stock valued at $16,039,354 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on AXON shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axon Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Axon Enterprise from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.50.

Axon Enterprise Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

