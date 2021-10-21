7,519 Shares in Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS) Bought by Natixis

Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,519 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Domtar during the 2nd quarter worth $33,051,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Domtar in the second quarter valued at approximately $962,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in Domtar by 1,007.5% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 62,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,460,000 after buying an additional 57,278 shares during the last quarter. Berry Street Capital Management LLP bought a new position in Domtar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,244,000. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Domtar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,046,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Domtar alerts:

NYSE:UFS opened at $54.81 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.94 and its 200-day moving average is $52.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.76. Domtar Co. has a 52 week low of $22.70 and a 52 week high of $55.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.49 and a beta of 1.85.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.04). Domtar had a negative net margin of 3.58% and a positive return on equity of 4.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Domtar Co. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Domtar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $55.50 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Domtar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

Domtar Profile

Domtar Corp. engages in the design, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of fiber-based products, which includes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products. It operates through the Pulp and Paper segment, which involved in the design, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of communication, specialty and packaging papers, as well as softwood, fluff, and hardwood market pulp.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS).

Receive News & Ratings for Domtar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domtar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.