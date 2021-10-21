$8.67 Billion in Sales Expected for 3M (NYSE:MMM) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that 3M (NYSE:MMM) will announce $8.67 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for 3M’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $8.59 billion and the highest is $8.71 billion. 3M reported sales of $8.35 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 3M will report full-year sales of $35.05 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $34.79 billion to $35.26 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $36.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $35.04 billion to $37.19 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow 3M.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.31. 3M had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 44.72%. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. 3M’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $213.00 to $193.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Argus raised their price target on shares of 3M from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $183.00 to $172.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of 3M from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.54.

NYSE:MMM traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $182.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,649,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,453,336. 3M has a 1-year low of $156.13 and a 1-year high of $208.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.91, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. 3M’s payout ratio is 67.73%.

In other 3M news, insider Eric D. Hammes sold 1,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.83, for a total value of $356,229.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,363,563.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Denise R. Rutherford sold 3,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.17, for a total transaction of $621,262.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,666 shares of company stock valued at $4,103,569 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $329,919,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of 3M by 220.3% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,463,699 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $290,735,000 after buying an additional 1,006,656 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in shares of 3M by 94.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,787,435 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $344,404,000 after buying an additional 867,458 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of 3M by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,903,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,172,678,000 after buying an additional 832,796 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in 3M by 8.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,469,452 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,880,917,000 after purchasing an additional 750,128 shares during the period. 66.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About 3M

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

