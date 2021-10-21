$851.50 Million in Sales Expected for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) will report sales of $851.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Nasdaq’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $863.00 million and the lowest is $844.00 million. Nasdaq posted sales of $788.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Nasdaq will report full year sales of $3.38 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.36 billion to $3.39 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.48 billion to $3.59 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Nasdaq.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The business had revenue of $838.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $833.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. Nasdaq’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NDAQ. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Nasdaq from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Citigroup raised their price target on Nasdaq from $193.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Nasdaq from $241.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Nasdaq from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.50.

NASDAQ NDAQ traded up $1.45 on Monday, reaching $200.61. The stock had a trading volume of 18,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 796,169. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $194.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Nasdaq has a 1 year low of $119.76 and a 1 year high of $209.80. The company has a market capitalization of $33.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.51 and a beta of 0.84.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is 34.95%.

In related news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.65, for a total value of $170,102.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 1,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.71, for a total transaction of $293,291.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,276 shares of company stock worth $1,971,397 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDAQ. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Nasdaq by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951 shares during the period. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 2,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 499,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,368,000 after buying an additional 8,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Nasdaq by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,397,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,817,000 after purchasing an additional 79,309 shares during the period. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

