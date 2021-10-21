888 (LON:888) Earns “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

888 (LON:888)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 750 ($9.80) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 88.25% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on 888. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.53) target price on shares of 888 in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of 888 from GBX 490 ($6.40) to GBX 495 ($6.47) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 690 ($9.01) target price on shares of 888 in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.84) price target on shares of 888 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of 888 from GBX 420 ($5.49) to GBX 450 ($5.88) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 559.38 ($7.31).

Shares of LON:888 opened at GBX 398.40 ($5.21) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.50. 888 has a 1-year low of GBX 240 ($3.14) and a 1-year high of GBX 494 ($6.45). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.37, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 413.18 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 401.35.

In other 888 news, insider Jonathan (Jon) Mendelsohn purchased 409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 403 ($5.27) per share, for a total transaction of £1,648.27 ($2,153.48). Also, insider Mark Summerfield purchased 265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 397 ($5.19) per share, for a total transaction of £1,052.05 ($1,374.51). In the last quarter, insiders acquired 34,674 shares of company stock valued at $13,904,032.

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online betting and gaming products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the internet, including casino and games, poker, sport, and bingo games.

