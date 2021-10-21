$891.50 Million in Sales Expected for Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) to post $891.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Acuity Brands’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $891.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $892.00 million. Acuity Brands reported sales of $792.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Acuity Brands will report full year sales of $3.76 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.75 billion to $3.76 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $4.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.95 billion to $4.04 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Acuity Brands.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The electronics maker reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.42. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The business had revenue of $992.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $216.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group raised shares of Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $163.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $184.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $212.00 to $209.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Acuity Brands in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $218.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Acuity Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.67.

Shares of Acuity Brands stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $205.02. The stock had a trading volume of 264,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,848. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $182.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.14. Acuity Brands has a 12-month low of $87.90 and a 12-month high of $212.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.92%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AYI. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Acuity Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 1,550.0% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 165 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 272 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Acuity Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 107.2% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 460 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. The firm caters commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications for various markets. It offers luminaires, lighting controls, controllers for various building systems, power supplies, prismatic skylights, and drivers as well as integrated systems for various indoor and outdoor applications.

Read More: Key terms to understand channel trading



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Acuity Brands (AYI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.