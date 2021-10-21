8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) Research Coverage Started at Barclays

Barclays started coverage on shares of 8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of 8X8 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 8X8 from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, 8X8 currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.50.

NYSE:EGHT opened at $23.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.14 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. 8X8 has a fifty-two week low of $15.52 and a fifty-two week high of $39.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.40.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $148.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.07 million. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 29.99% and a negative return on equity of 80.05%. 8X8’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that 8X8 will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

In other 8X8 news, SVP Matthew Zinn sold 950 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.53, for a total transaction of $25,203.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,820,674.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Samuel C. Wilson sold 2,987 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total transaction of $71,897.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,140 shares of company stock worth $891,844 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of 8X8 during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in 8X8 in the first quarter worth $76,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new stake in 8X8 in the second quarter worth $111,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in 8X8 in the first quarter worth $131,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in 8X8 in the first quarter worth $182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

8×8, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

