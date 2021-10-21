9,300 Shares in Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) Purchased by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 9,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BY. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in Byline Bancorp by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 15,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 4,737 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Byline Bancorp by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 401,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,081,000 after purchasing an additional 9,310 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Byline Bancorp by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,172,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,527,000 after purchasing an additional 35,901 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Byline Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,437,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Byline Bancorp by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 749,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,966,000 after purchasing an additional 66,227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.78% of the company’s stock.

BY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of Byline Bancorp in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Byline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of Byline Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.75.

In other Byline Bancorp news, Director William G. Kistner bought 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.61 per share, for a total transaction of $66,586.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,825 shares in the company, valued at $251,618.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Thomas J. Bell III sold 15,000 shares of Byline Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total transaction of $381,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 34.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BY opened at $24.70 on Thursday. Byline Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.42 and a 1 year high of $25.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $932.01 million, a PE ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.29.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.29. Byline Bancorp had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The business had revenue of $79.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.45 million. On average, analysts forecast that Byline Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This is a boost from Byline Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.29%.

Byline Bancorp Company Profile

Byline Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiary, Byline Bank, a full services commercial bank. It offers a broad range of banking products and service to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and to consumers in the branch areas.

