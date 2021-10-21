a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) Now Covered by Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America began coverage on shares of a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AKA. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on a.k.a. Brands in a research note on Monday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on a.k.a. Brands in a research note on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on a.k.a. Brands in a report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on a.k.a. Brands in a report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on a.k.a. Brands in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.11.

Shares of NYSE AKA opened at $10.47 on Monday. a.k.a. Brands has a 1-year low of $7.79 and a 1-year high of $10.88.

a.k.a. Brands provides platform for diversified, direct-to-consumer, digitally native fashion brands. The company’s brand portfolio includes Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup and Rebdolls. a.k.a. Brands is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

