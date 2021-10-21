a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) Now Covered by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) in a report issued on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for a.k.a. Brands’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

AKA opened at $10.47 on Monday. a.k.a. Brands has a 12 month low of $7.79 and a 12 month high of $10.88.

a.k.a. Brands provides platform for diversified, direct-to-consumer, digitally native fashion brands. The company’s brand portfolio includes Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup and Rebdolls. a.k.a. Brands is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

