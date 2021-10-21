A. O. Smith (AOS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 24.38%. The company had revenue of $859.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $825.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. On average, analysts expect A. O. Smith to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE AOS opened at $66.66 on Thursday. A. O. Smith has a twelve month low of $51.04 and a twelve month high of $73.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This is an increase from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is presently 48.15%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in A. O. Smith stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,047,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 364,383 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.66% of A. O. Smith worth $75,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, A. O. Smith has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.71.

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

