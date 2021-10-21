A.R.T. Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000. ASML makes up 12.0% of A.R.T. Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ASML. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of ASML by 1,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 36 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 620.0% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 36 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of ASML during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of ASML by 391.7% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 59 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $766.58 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $314.13 billion, a PE ratio of 56.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.05. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $357.38 and a 52 week high of $895.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $808.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $725.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The semiconductor company reported $5.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.35. ASML had a return on equity of 36.29% and a net margin of 28.82%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.96 earnings per share. ASML’s revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 16.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ASML shares. New Street Research cut ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $660.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on ASML from $800.00 to $975.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. AlphaValue lowered ASML to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $801.33.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

