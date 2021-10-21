AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company.
Several research analysts have recently commented on ELUXY shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) in a report on Friday, September 17th. Cheuvreux downgraded AB Electrolux (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Pareto Securities upgraded AB Electrolux (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AB Electrolux (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.
Shares of ELUXY stock opened at $45.62 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.20. AB Electrolux has a 12-month low of $40.83 and a 12-month high of $60.87. The firm has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.26.
AB Electrolux (publ) Company Profile
Electrolux AB engages in the manufacturing of home and professional appliances. It operates through the following business segments: Europe; North America; Latin America; and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. The company was founded by Axel Wenner-Gren on August 1, 1919 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.
See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?
Receive News & Ratings for AB Electrolux (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB Electrolux (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.