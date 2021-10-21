AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ELUXY shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) in a report on Friday, September 17th. Cheuvreux downgraded AB Electrolux (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Pareto Securities upgraded AB Electrolux (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AB Electrolux (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of ELUXY stock opened at $45.62 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.20. AB Electrolux has a 12-month low of $40.83 and a 12-month high of $60.87. The firm has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.26.

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.10). AB Electrolux (publ) had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 5.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that AB Electrolux will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AB Electrolux (publ) Company Profile

Electrolux AB engages in the manufacturing of home and professional appliances. It operates through the following business segments: Europe; North America; Latin America; and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. The company was founded by Axel Wenner-Gren on August 1, 1919 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

