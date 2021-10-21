Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.000-$5.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.450. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Abbott Laboratories also updated its FY21 guidance to $5.00-5.10 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen restated a buy rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Friday, October 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $132.52.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

NYSE ABT traded up $0.99 on Thursday, reaching $124.30. The company had a trading volume of 135,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,388,890. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $123.28 and its 200 day moving average is $119.54. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $103.13 and a 52-week high of $129.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.56 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.75% and a net margin of 15.85%. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,812,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,785,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 17,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $2,117,808.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 222,883 shares of company stock valued at $27,964,400. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories stock. Camden National Bank lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 72.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.