Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.46 EPS

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.46, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.56 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.75% and a net margin of 15.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $123.46. 87,596 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,388,890. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $103.13 and a 1-year high of $129.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $123.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $218.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.74, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.66.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.32%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $132.28 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.52.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 17,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $2,117,808.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Pederson sold 23,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.05, for a total value of $2,969,182.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 222,883 shares of company stock valued at $27,964,400. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories stock. Camden National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

