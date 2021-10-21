Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.46 EPS

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.46, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.56 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.75% and a net margin of 15.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share.

NYSE ABT traded up $0.99 on Thursday, reaching $124.30. The company had a trading volume of 135,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,388,890. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $123.28 and its 200 day moving average is $119.54. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $103.13 and a 52-week high of $129.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

Several analysts recently commented on ABT shares. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Friday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.52.

In other news, SVP Sammy Karam sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total transaction of $980,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Michael J. Pederson sold 23,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.05, for a total value of $2,969,182.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 222,883 shares of company stock valued at $27,964,400 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories stock. Camden National Bank boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

